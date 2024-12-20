G League Winter Showcase: No. 5 Valley Suns vs. No. 4 Westchester Knicks - Game Highlights

December 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Valley Suns YouTube Video







G League Winter Showcase presented by The General

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 20, 2024

Windy City Snatches Showcase Win over Memphis - Windy City Bulls

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.