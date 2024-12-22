G League Winter Showcase: College Park Skyhawks vs. Osceola Magic - Game Highlights
December 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks YouTube Video
Check out the College Park Skyhawks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 22, 2024
- Skyhawks Conclude NBA G League Winter Showcase with 113-105 Win over Osceola Magic - College Park Skyhawks
- Birmingham Wraps up Showcase with Loss to Delaware - Birmingham Squadron
- Legends Drop Close Contest to Mad Ants in Winter Showcase Finale - Texas Legends
- Okafor Drops 23 Points in Mad Ants Sunday Morning Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
- Game Preview: Championship Edition, vs Westchester Knicks - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent College Park Skyhawks Stories
- Skyhawks Conclude NBA G League Winter Showcase with 113-105 Win over Osceola Magic
- Skyhawks Drop Game One of the NBA G League Winter Showcase with 116-110 Loss to the Maine Celtics
- Skyhawks Conclude Tip-Off Portion of the Season with 116-109 Loss at the Westchester Knicks
- Skyhawks Top Long Island
- Skyhawks Earn Third Straight Victory on 'Education Day Presented by Caresource' in Last Home Game of the Tip-Off Portion of the Season