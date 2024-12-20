G League Winter Showcase: Cleveland Charge vs. Salt Lake City Stars - Game Highlights
December 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge YouTube Video
Check out the Cleveland Charge Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 20, 2024
- Nets Defeated by Clippers in Game One at Winter Showcase - Long Island Nets
- Legends Secure Third Straight Win in Overtime Thriller at Winter Showcase - Texas Legends
- Bulls Thwart Hustle Comeback Effort - Memphis Hustle
- Wisconsin Herd Adds Dennis Smith Jr. - Wisconsin Herd
- Windy City Snatches Showcase Win over Memphis - Windy City Bulls
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.