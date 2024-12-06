G League Alum Jonathan Kuminga Erupts for Career-High 33 PTS in Win over Rockets
December 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video
Check out the Santa Cruz Warriors Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 6, 2024
- Squadron Acquire Quinones in Trade with Santa Cruz Warriors - Birmingham Squadron
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Santa Cruz Warriors Stories
- Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Guard Cameron Parker
- Santa Cruz Warriors Sink South Bay Lakers in 89-76 Victory
- Santa Cruz Overshadows Salt Lake City in 115-108 Home Victory
- Santa Cruz Warriors Lose 101-99 in First Half of Back-To-Back Series against Salt Lake City Stars
- Santa Cruz Drops Series against Salt Lake City Stars in 135-102 Loss