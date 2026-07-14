"Fútbol Is Life!": Christo Fernández's First Pro Appearance
Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Joseph Quiah scored with five minutes to go before Zico Bailey added a late insurance marker as New Mexico United took a 2-0 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC in Group 2 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup to spoil the debut of Cristo Fernández for Locomotive after he came on as a second-half substitute for the hosts.
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