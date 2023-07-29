Furman Ends Career-High Four-Hit Night with Walk-Off Single, Captains Win 5-4 in 10 Innings

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the fourth of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (14-14, 45-48) defeated the Beloit Sky Carp (14-14, 41-52) by a final score of 5-4 in 10 innings on Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This marks Lake County's seventh walk-off win of the season.

With two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, Nate Furman hit a walk-off single to win the game. The 22-year-old had a Minor League career-high four hits in the game, finishing 4-for-5 at the plate with a double and an RBI.

The Captains scored their first two runs of the game in the bottom of the 3rd inning. After missing the previous eight games, Chase DeLauter, Cleveland's No. 5 prospect according to MLB.com, hit a two-run double to give Lake County a 2-1 lead. This extended his hitting streak to 11 games, which is the longest active streak in the Midwest League.

Milan Tolentino, Cleveland's No. 18 prospect according to MLB.com, then hit a game-tying sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 7th inning, making the score 3-3. He extended his hitting streak to 8 games with a single and double earlier in the contest.

One inning later, Dayan Frias, the reigning Midwest League Player of the Week and Cleveland's No. 27 prospect according to MLB.com, led off the home half of the 8th inning with a go-ahead solo home run, putting the Captains in front 4-3. This was his 9th home run of the season, which increased his team lead, and 42nd RBI of the season, which gave him sole possession of the Lake County lead.

Jake Fox, Cleveland's No. 7 prospect according to MLB.com, also extended his hitting streak to 8 games with a pair of singles in the bottom of the 5th and 9th innings, respectively.

In relief, Magnus Ellerts (1-1) earned his first career Minor League victory by pitching a perfect 10th inning, throwing 2 strikeouts in the frame. Shawn Rapp suffered his first career High-A blown save in the top of the 9th inning after allowing a game-tying solo home run to Beloit's Davis Bradshaw, which was his second home run of the night. However, Rapp threw 2 strikeouts to keep the game tied at 4-4.

Josh Wolf made his first relief appearance of the series to begin the 6th inning. The right-hander pitched 3 scoreless innings, allowing 2 hits and 3 walks, while throwing 3 strikeouts. This outing extended Wolf's scoreless innings streak to 7.2 innings.

In his fourth High-A start of the season, Captains starting pitcher Parker Messick, Cleveland's No. 15 prospect according to MLB.com, did not record a decision. The left-hander pitched 5 innings, allowing 4 hits, 3 earned runs, and 3 walks, while throwing 4 strikeouts in 92 pitches (52 strikes). Messick gave up two solo home runs in the top of the 5th inning, his first home runs allowed since July 9th.

First pitch for Game 5 of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Sky Carp is scheduled for tomorrow night at 7:00 PM. It will be "Sausage Fest Saturday" and "Italian Heritage Night" at the ballpark, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a José Ramírez bobblehead presented by The Strong Museum of Play. Coverage of the game can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on both Twitter and Instagram.

