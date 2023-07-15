Furious Sky Carp Rally Comes Up Just Short

BELOIT- It didn't appear as though the enthusiastic crowd of 2,418 Sky Carp fans would have much to get excited about early on in Saturday night's game at ABC Supply Stadium.

Beloit fell behind Cedar Rapids 7-0 before pecking away at the Kernels lead, eventually putting the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth before ultimately falling 9-7.

The Sky Carp scored three runs on four straight singles in the third inning to crawl back into the game. After Cedar Rapids plated two runs in the top of the fifth, Beloit plated a run thanks to a Kernels error to make it 9-4.

Tanner Allen, who finished the game 4-for-5, went deep for the second straight night, and seventh time of the season to bring Beloit within 9-5.

Josh Zamora, Allen and Yiddi Cappe each picked up hits to begin the ninth, with Cappe's double plating Zamora. A Jake Thompson grounder scored Allen, but the Sky Carp could get no closer and fell for the second straight night.

Zach King (4-7) got the start and allowed seven runs in 2 2-3 innings of work. Luarbert Arias and Yeuris Jimenez each threw two scoreless frames out of the Beloit bullpen.

