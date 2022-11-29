Funko Friday Ticket Plan Now Available

No doubt about it, Fridays are one of our most popular game days, thanks to Funko! We are excited to announce that Funko Friday is back for 2023! Every Funko Friday game will once again feature a popular giveaway, compliments of our friends from right here in Everett - Funko!

New for this season, you can purchase a Friday-only ticket plan. There is no better way to collect ALL of our Funko Giveaways!

The 12-game plan starts as low as $115.00. That's less than $10 per game!

Funko Friday Dates:

April 7 vs. Eugene

April 21 vs. Vancouver

May 5 vs. Tri-City

May 19 vs. Spokane

June 2 vs. Hillsboro

June 9 vs. Vancouver

June 30 vs. Eugene

July 14 vs. Hillsboro

July 21 vs. Tri-City

August 4 vs. Spokane

August 18 vs. Hillsboro

September 8 vs. Eugene

Call 425-258-3673 for more information.

