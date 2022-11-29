Funko Friday Ticket Plan Now Available
November 29, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release
No doubt about it, Fridays are one of our most popular game days, thanks to Funko! We are excited to announce that Funko Friday is back for 2023! Every Funko Friday game will once again feature a popular giveaway, compliments of our friends from right here in Everett - Funko!
New for this season, you can purchase a Friday-only ticket plan. There is no better way to collect ALL of our Funko Giveaways!
The 12-game plan starts as low as $115.00. That's less than $10 per game!
Funko Friday Dates:
April 7 vs. Eugene
April 21 vs. Vancouver
May 5 vs. Tri-City
May 19 vs. Spokane
June 2 vs. Hillsboro
June 9 vs. Vancouver
June 30 vs. Eugene
July 14 vs. Hillsboro
July 21 vs. Tri-City
August 4 vs. Spokane
August 18 vs. Hillsboro
September 8 vs. Eugene
Call 425-258-3673 for more information.
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from November 29, 2022
- Funko Friday Ticket Plan Now Available - Everett AquaSox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.