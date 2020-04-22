Funko Field At-Home 5K

Run with us!

We've done a 5K before... but not like this! Join us for our first VIRTUAL 5K! Proceeds will benefit the YMCA of Snohomish County. Although all Snohomish County health and wellness locations are currently closed, they have stepped up to the plate to serve emerging community needs such as emergency child care, childhood hunger, senior wellness checks and virtual wellness classes.

How it works:

Registration is open now! Here are your options:

1) $10 donation

2) $25 fee, including a $10 donation to the Y, a Funko Field t-shirt AND two Upper Box ticket vouchers to a future 'Sox game.

Complete the 5K (or 3.1 miles) between Friday, April 24 and Sunday, May 3. Post your time and/or a selfie with your favorite AquaSox gear on social media using the hashtag #FunkoField5K; all race participants will receive an official completion certificate.

AquaSox Update

The health and safety of all AquaSox fans, staff and employees have been and will always be our top priority. Unfortunately at this current time, we are still in a holding pattern regarding the 2020 Season. These are truly uncertain times for all of us and we want to assure you that we are taking concerns about the spread of the illness very seriously as we prepare for our 2020 season. The Everett AquaSox support the measures of Governor Jay Inslee and also those of Mayor Cassie Franklin here in Everett to protect the health and safety of our fans. As we more clarity develops regarding the season, we will provide additional updates.

When the time comes, we look forward to playing baseball in 2020 at our beloved home - Funko Field. Baseball will be back and the AquaSox will be here to welcome all of you back with open arms for family fun. Until then, stay home, stay safe and stay strong.

