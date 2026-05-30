Fumble Renegades TD!

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Dallas Renegades YouTube Video







Renegades roll into the endzone for six after their defense comes up with a big turnover.

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United Football League Stories from May 29, 2026

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