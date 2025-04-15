Sports stats



G League Stockton Kings

Full Trophy Presentation: Stockton Kings Win 2024-25 NBA G League Title

April 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings YouTube Video


Check out the Stockton Kings Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from April 15, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central