Full Series Recap of the 2025 WNBA Finals

Published on October 13, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







From clutch plays to unforgettable performances, this year's Finals had it ALL

The Las Vegas Aces came out on top, defeating the Phoenix Mercury, 97-86, in Game 4 to become WNBA CHAMPS for the third time in four years!

WNBA Finals | YouTube TV

