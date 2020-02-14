Full Round Rock Express 2020 Promotional Schedule Released
February 14, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - With just 55 days to go until Opening Day at Dell Diamond, the Round Rock Express announced a loaded schedule of nightly promotions that will take place during the team's 70-game home slate in 2020. With giveaways, concerts, theme nights and more abound, the upcoming season is sure to have something for everyone.
Each and every one of Round Rock's 70 home games will offer something special to enjoy thanks to a series of nightly promotions.
Back and better than ever in 2020, H-E-B Kids Days offer fun for even the youngest Express fans. Children can enjoy free inflatables and train rides outside the ballpark before each of the 12 Sunday home games this season. After the game, all kids will be invited onto the field to run the bases.
A perennial fan-favorite, $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas, presented by Mrs Baird's, is back in 2020! Fans can get their fill of the classic ballpark combination during each of Round Rock's 11 Monday home games this season.
Back for the second straight season is $2 Taco Tuesdays thanks to Lennar. Visitors to Dell Diamond can chow down on $2 crunchy tacos during eight Tuesday night home games in 2020.
Thanks to Texas Lottery, Winning Wednesdays feature the chance for fans 18 and up to win great prizes and giveaway items during each of Round Rock's seven Wednesday night home games this season.
Up next, The Original Thirsty Thursday, presented by Firetrol Protection Systems, is the place to be to cool off on hot summer nights. Express fans can receive 24 oz. domestic draft beers for just $5 while 24 oz. craft beers will be discounted to $6 across 10 Thursday home games in 2020.
The E-Train will light up your Friday nights with the return of Bud Light Friday Fireworks. Each of Round Rock's 10 Friday night home games will feature a special themed fireworks show following the game action.
From concerts to giveaways and everything in between, Saturdays at the Ballpark, presented by A+ Federal Credit Union, is the place to be this summer with a unique promotion during each of the team's 12 Saturday home games.
The fun kicks off with Opening Day on Thursday, April 9 as the Express host the newest member of the Pacific Coast League, the Wichita Wind Surge (Miami Marlins affiliate), at 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock's full promotional schedule for the 2020 season is below:
Date Game Time Opponent Promotion
April 9
7:05 p.m. Wichita Wind Surge
(Miami Marlins affiliate) Opening Day
presented by Dell Technologies
Budweiser Clydesdales outside Dell Diamond
Houston Astros 2019 American League Championship Replica Ring Giveaway (first 2,500 fans)
presented by Dell Technologies
The Original Thirsty Thursday
presented by Firetrol Protection Systems
Postgame Fireworks
presented by Dell Technologies
April 10 7:05 p.m. Wichita Wind Surge
(Miami Marlins affiliate) Friday Fireworks
presented by Bud Light
April 11 6:05 p.m. Wichita Wind Surge
(Miami Marlins affiliate) Budweiser Clydesdales outside Dell Diamond
Express Cap Giveaway (first 3,000 fans)
presented by the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships
The Spazmatics Postgame Concert
presented by St. David's and Dell Technologies
Saturday at the Ballpark
presented by A+ Federal Credit Union
April 12 1:05 p.m. Wichita Wind Surge
(Miami Marlins affiliate) Kids Day
presented by H-E-B
April 13 11:35 a.m. Wichita Wind Surge
(Miami Marlins affiliate) Education Day
presented by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
$1 Hot Dogs and Sodas
presented by Mrs Baird's
April 21 7:05 p.m. Omaha Storm Chasers
(Kansas City Royals affiliate) $2 Taco Tuesdays
presented by Lennar
April 22 7:05 p.m. Omaha Storm Chasers
(Kansas City Royals affiliate) Deaf Awareness Night
benefiting the Texas School for the Deaf
Winning Wednesday
presented by Texas Lottery
April 23 7:05 p.m. Omaha Storm Chasers
(Kansas City Royals affiliate) Pints & Pups
presented by Supercuts
The Original Thirsty Thursday
presented by Firetrol Protection Systems
April 24 7:05 p.m. Iowa Cubs
(Chicago Cubs affiliate) Star Wars Night
presented by United Heritage Credit Union
Friday Fireworks
presented by Bud Light
April 25 7:05 p.m. Iowa Cubs
(Chicago Cubs affiliate) Nolan Ryan Bobblehead Giveaway (first 2,500 fans)
presented by Whataburger
Saturday at the Ballpark
presented by A+ Federal Credit Union
April 26 1:05 p.m. Iowa Cubs
(Chicago Cubs affiliate) Round Rock Chupacabras
as part of MiLB's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n campaign
Book Drive
benefiting Carver Elementary School
Kids Day
presented by H-E-B
April 27 11:35 a.m. Iowa Cubs
(Chicago Cubs affiliate) Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Day
benefiting the Multiple Sclerosis Society
$1 Hot Dogs and Sodas
presented by Mrs Baird's
May 4 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds
(St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas
presented by Mrs Baird's
May 5 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds
(St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) Round Rock Chupacabras
as part of MiLB's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n campaign
$2 Taco Tuesdays
presented by Lennar
May 6 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds
(St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) Winning Wednesday
presented by Texas Lottery
May 7 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds
(St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) Pints & Pups
presented by Supercuts
The Original Thirsty Thursday
presented by Firetrol Protection Systems
May 16 6:05 p.m. San Antonio Missions
(Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) 90s Night
Zoodust Postgame Concert
presented by St. David's and Dell Technologies
Saturday at the Ballpark
presented by A+ Federal Credit Union
May 17 1:05 p.m. San Antonio Missions
(Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) Cancer Awareness Day
benefiting and presented by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Kids Day
presented by H-E-B
May 18 7:05 p.m. San Antonio Missions
(Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) Backpack Drive
benefiting Foster Angels of Central Texas
$1 Hot Dogs and Sodas
presented by Mrs Baird's
May 19 7:05 p.m. San Antonio Missions
(Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) $2 Taco Tuesdays
presented by Lennar
May 21 7:05 p.m. Omaha Storm Chasers
(Kansas City Royals affiliate) The Original Thirsty Thursday
presented by Firetrol Protection Systems
May 22 7:05 p.m. Omaha Storm Chasers
(Kansas City Royals affiliate) Tech & Gaming Night
special appearance by Houston Astros mascot Orbit
Friday Fireworks
presented by Bud Light
May 23 7:05 p.m. Omaha Storm Chasers
(Kansas City Royals affiliate) Prom Night
Saturday at the Ballpark
presented by A+ Federal Credit Union
May 24 1:05 p.m. Omaha Storm Chasers
(Kansas City Royals affiliate) Touch-A-Truck
Kids Day
presented by H-E-B
May 25 11:35 a.m. Omaha Storm Chasers
(Kansas City Royals affiliate) Military Appreciation Day
$1 Hot Dogs and Sodas
presented by Mrs Baird's
June 3 7:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds
(Texas Rangers affiliate) Diabetes Awareness Night
benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
Winning Wednesday
presented by Texas Lottery
June 4 7:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds
(Texas Rangers affiliate) Pints & Pups
presented by Supercuts
The Original Thirsty Thursday
presented by Firetrol Protection Systems
June 5 7:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds
(Texas Rangers affiliate) Comic Con Night
presented by United Heritage Credit Union
Friday Fireworks
presented by Bud Light
June 6 6:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds
(Texas Rangers affiliate) Express Baseball Card Set Giveaway (first 3,000 fans)
presented by WGU Texas
The Spazmatics Postgame Concert
presented by St. David's and Dell Technologies
Saturday at the Ballpark
presented by A+ Federal Credit Union
June 7 6:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds
(Texas Rangers affiliate) Toy Drive
benefiting the Salvation Army
Kids Day
presented by H-E-B
June 17 7:05 p.m. Las Vegas Aviators
(Oakland Athletics affiliate) Autism Awareness Night
benefiting the Autism Society of Texas
Winning Wednesday
presented by Texas Lottery
June 18 7:05 p.m. Las Vegas Aviators
(Oakland Athletics affiliate) Round Rock Chupacabras
as part of MiLB's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n campaign
The Original Thirsty Thursday
presented by Firetrol Protection Systems
June 19 7:05 p.m. Las Vegas Aviators
(Oakland Athletics affiliate) Friday Fireworks
presented by Bud Light
June 20 7:05 p.m. Salt Lake Bees
(Los Angeles Angels affiliate) Win a Used Car Night
presented by the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships
Postgame Fireworks
Saturday at the Ballpark
presented by A+ Federal Credit Union
June 21 6:05 p.m. Salt Lake Bees
(Los Angeles Angels affiliate) Father's Day Lounge
presented by United Heritage Credit Union
Kids Day
presented by H-E-B
June 22 7:05 p.m. Salt Lake Bees
(Los Angeles Angels affiliate) Princess Night
presented by Do512 Family
$1 Hot Dogs and Sodas
presented by Mrs Baird's
June 23 7:05 p.m. Salt Lake Bees
(Los Angeles Angels affiliate) $2 Taco Tuesdays
presented by Lennar
July 4 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers
(Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) Independence Day Celebration
Postgame Fireworks
Saturday at the Ballpark
presented by A+ Federal Credit Union
July 5 6:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers
(Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) School Supply Drive
benefiting Round Rock ISD Partners in Education
Kids Day
presented by H-E-B
July 6 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers
(Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas
presented by Mrs Baird's
July 7 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers
(Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) $2 Taco Tuesdays
presented by Lennar
July 16 7:05 p.m. Iowa Cubs
(Chicago Cubs affiliate) Pints & Pups
presented by Supercuts
The Original Thirsty Thursday
presented by Firetrol Protection Systems
July 17 7:05 p.m. Iowa Cubs
(Chicago Cubs affiliate) Yordan Alvarez 2019 American League Rookie of the Year Bobblehead Giveaway (first 2,500 fans)
presented by Intel
Round Rock Express Hall of Fame Induction
*2020 Inductee to be announced at a later date
Friday Fireworks
presented by Bud Light
July 18 6:05 p.m. Iowa Cubs
(Chicago Cubs affiliate) What Could Have Been: Round Rock Hairy Men
Bob Schneider Postgame Concert
presented by St. David's and Dell Technologies
Saturday at the Ballpark
presented by A+ Federal Credit Union
July 19 6:05 p.m. Iowa Cubs
(Chicago Cubs affiliate) Round Rock Chupacabras
as part of MiLB's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n campaign
Kids Day
presented by H-E-B
July 24 7:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds
(Texas Rangers affiliate) Friday Fireworks
presented by Bud Light
July 25 7:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds
(Texas Rangers affiliate) Olympics Night
Cat Osterman Bobblehead Giveaway (first 2,500 fans)
presented by the Sanders Family
Saturday at the Ballpark
presented by A+ Federal Credit Union
July 26 6:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds
(Texas Rangers affiliate) Wizarding Night
presented by United Heritage Credit Union
Kids Day
presented by H-E-B
August 5 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas
(San Diego Padres affiliate) Cerebral Palsy Awareness Night
benefiting Cerebral Palsy Awareness Transition Hope
Winning Wednesday
presented by Texas Lottery
August 6 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas
(San Diego Padres affiliate) Augtoberfest
presented by Brown Distributing
The Original Thirsty Thursday
presented by Firetrol Protection Systems
August 7 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas
(San Diego Padres affiliate) Round Rock Chupacabras
as part of MiLB's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n campaign
Friday Fireworks
presented by Bud Light
August 8 7:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes
(Colorado Rockies affiliate) Saturday at the Ballpark
presented by A+ Federal Credit Union
August 9 6:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes
(Colorado Rockies affiliate) Kids Backpack Giveaway (first 1,000 kids 12 and under)
presented by A+ Federal Credit Union
Kids Day
presented by H-E-B
August 10 7:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes
(Colorado Rockies affiliate) $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas
presented by Mrs Baird's
August 11 7:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes
(Colorado Rockies affiliate) $2 Taco Tuesdays
presented by Lennar
August 17 7:05 p.m. Wichita Wind Surge
(Miami Marlins affiliate) $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas
presented by Mrs Baird's
August 18 7:05 p.m. Wichita Wind Surge
(Miami Marlins affiliate) $2 Taco Tuesdays
presented by Lennar
August 19 7:05 p.m. Wichita Wind Surge
(Miami Marlins affiliate) Winning Wednesday
presented by Texas Lottery
August 20 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers
(Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) Pints & Pups
presented by Supercuts
Pet Supply Drive
benefiting Texas Humane Heroes
The Original Thirsty Thursday
presented by Firetrol Protection Systems
August 21 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers
(Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) Office Night with celebrity appearance by Leslie David Baker a.k.a. Stanley Hudson
presented by H-E-B
Friday Fireworks
presented by Bud Light
August 22 6:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers
(Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) 80s Night
The Spazmatics Postgame Concert
presented by St. David's and Dell Technologies
Saturday at the Ballpark
presented by A+ Federal Credit Union
August 23 6:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers
(Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) Kids Day
presented by H-E-B
August 31 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds
(St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) Alzheimer's Awareness Night
benefiting Alzheimer's Texas
$1 Hot Dogs and Sodas
presented by Mrs Baird's
September 1 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds
(St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) $2 Taco Tuesdays
presented by Lennar
September 2 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds
(St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) Winning Wednesday
presented by Texas Lottery
September 3 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds
(St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) Pints & Pups
presented by Supercuts
The Original Thirsty Thursday
presented by Firetrol Protection Systems
September 4 7:05 p.m. San Antonio Missions
(Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) 2021 Magnet Schedule Giveaway (first 5,000 fans)
presented by Budweiser
Round Rock Chupacabras
as part of MiLB's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n campaign
Friday Fireworks
presented by Bud Light
September 5 7:05 p.m. San Antonio Missions
(Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) Shirt-Off-Their-Back Night
benefiting Family Legacy
Saturday at the Ballpark
presented by A+ Federal Credit Union
September 6 6:05 p.m. San Antonio Missions
(Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) Fan Appreciation Night
presented by Dell Technologies
Postgame Fireworks
presented by Dell Technologies
Kids Day
presented by H-E-B
September 7 11:35 a.m. San Antonio Missions
(Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) Labor Day
Children's Coat Drive
benefiting Coats for Kids
presented by the Junior League of Austin
$1 Hot Dogs and Sodas
presented by Mrs Baird's
All single game tickets are now available for purchase online at RRExpress.com . Single game ticket pricing for the 2020 season is as follows:
Ticket Type Sections Advanced Purchase* Day-of-Game Purchase*
Diamond Reserved 114-124, Rows 1-10 and Section 119 Starting at $20.00 Starting at $22.00
Infield Reserved 114-124, Rows 11 & up Starting at $18.00 Starting at $20.00
Reserved 110-113, 125-128 Starting at $16.00 Starting at $18.00
Home Run Porch 206-209 Starting at $12.00 Starting at $14.00
Lawn General Admission Starting at $9.00 Starting at $10.00
Rockers Under Home Run Porch Starting at $20.00 Starting at $22.00
4 Topps Top of Section 123 Starting at $120.00** Starting at $120.00**
* plus tax ** includes seating for four
The Express kick off the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9 against the newest member of the Pacific Coast League, the Wichita Wind Surge (Miami Marlins affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter !
