Full Round Rock Express 2020 Promotional Schedule Released

ROUND ROCK, Texas - With just 55 days to go until Opening Day at Dell Diamond, the Round Rock Express announced a loaded schedule of nightly promotions that will take place during the team's 70-game home slate in 2020. With giveaways, concerts, theme nights and more abound, the upcoming season is sure to have something for everyone.

Each and every one of Round Rock's 70 home games will offer something special to enjoy thanks to a series of nightly promotions.

Back and better than ever in 2020, H-E-B Kids Days offer fun for even the youngest Express fans. Children can enjoy free inflatables and train rides outside the ballpark before each of the 12 Sunday home games this season. After the game, all kids will be invited onto the field to run the bases.

A perennial fan-favorite, $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas, presented by Mrs Baird's, is back in 2020! Fans can get their fill of the classic ballpark combination during each of Round Rock's 11 Monday home games this season.

Back for the second straight season is $2 Taco Tuesdays thanks to Lennar. Visitors to Dell Diamond can chow down on $2 crunchy tacos during eight Tuesday night home games in 2020.

Thanks to Texas Lottery, Winning Wednesdays feature the chance for fans 18 and up to win great prizes and giveaway items during each of Round Rock's seven Wednesday night home games this season.

Up next, The Original Thirsty Thursday, presented by Firetrol Protection Systems, is the place to be to cool off on hot summer nights. Express fans can receive 24 oz. domestic draft beers for just $5 while 24 oz. craft beers will be discounted to $6 across 10 Thursday home games in 2020.

The E-Train will light up your Friday nights with the return of Bud Light Friday Fireworks. Each of Round Rock's 10 Friday night home games will feature a special themed fireworks show following the game action.

From concerts to giveaways and everything in between, Saturdays at the Ballpark, presented by A+ Federal Credit Union, is the place to be this summer with a unique promotion during each of the team's 12 Saturday home games.

The fun kicks off with Opening Day on Thursday, April 9 as the Express host the newest member of the Pacific Coast League, the Wichita Wind Surge (Miami Marlins affiliate), at 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock's full promotional schedule for the 2020 season is below:

Date Game Time Opponent Promotion

April 9

7:05 p.m. Wichita Wind Surge

(Miami Marlins affiliate) Opening Day

presented by Dell Technologies

Budweiser Clydesdales outside Dell Diamond

Houston Astros 2019 American League Championship Replica Ring Giveaway (first 2,500 fans)

presented by Dell Technologies

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Postgame Fireworks

presented by Dell Technologies

April 10 7:05 p.m. Wichita Wind Surge

(Miami Marlins affiliate) Friday Fireworks

presented by Bud Light

April 11 6:05 p.m. Wichita Wind Surge

(Miami Marlins affiliate) Budweiser Clydesdales outside Dell Diamond

Express Cap Giveaway (first 3,000 fans)

presented by the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships

The Spazmatics Postgame Concert

presented by St. David's and Dell Technologies

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

April 12 1:05 p.m. Wichita Wind Surge

(Miami Marlins affiliate) Kids Day

presented by H-E-B

April 13 11:35 a.m. Wichita Wind Surge

(Miami Marlins affiliate) Education Day

presented by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

$1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

presented by Mrs Baird's

April 21 7:05 p.m. Omaha Storm Chasers

(Kansas City Royals affiliate) $2 Taco Tuesdays

presented by Lennar

April 22 7:05 p.m. Omaha Storm Chasers

(Kansas City Royals affiliate) Deaf Awareness Night

benefiting the Texas School for the Deaf

Winning Wednesday

presented by Texas Lottery

April 23 7:05 p.m. Omaha Storm Chasers

(Kansas City Royals affiliate) Pints & Pups

presented by Supercuts

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

April 24 7:05 p.m. Iowa Cubs

(Chicago Cubs affiliate) Star Wars Night

presented by United Heritage Credit Union

Friday Fireworks

presented by Bud Light

April 25 7:05 p.m. Iowa Cubs

(Chicago Cubs affiliate) Nolan Ryan Bobblehead Giveaway (first 2,500 fans)

presented by Whataburger

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

April 26 1:05 p.m. Iowa Cubs

(Chicago Cubs affiliate) Round Rock Chupacabras

as part of MiLB's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n campaign

Book Drive

benefiting Carver Elementary School

Kids Day

presented by H-E-B

April 27 11:35 a.m. Iowa Cubs

(Chicago Cubs affiliate) Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Day

benefiting the Multiple Sclerosis Society

$1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

presented by Mrs Baird's

May 4 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds

(St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

presented by Mrs Baird's

May 5 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds

(St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) Round Rock Chupacabras

as part of MiLB's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n campaign

$2 Taco Tuesdays

presented by Lennar

May 6 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds

(St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) Winning Wednesday

presented by Texas Lottery

May 7 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds

(St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) Pints & Pups

presented by Supercuts

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

May 16 6:05 p.m. San Antonio Missions

(Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) 90s Night

Zoodust Postgame Concert

presented by St. David's and Dell Technologies

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

May 17 1:05 p.m. San Antonio Missions

(Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) Cancer Awareness Day

benefiting and presented by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Kids Day

presented by H-E-B

May 18 7:05 p.m. San Antonio Missions

(Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) Backpack Drive

benefiting Foster Angels of Central Texas

$1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

presented by Mrs Baird's

May 19 7:05 p.m. San Antonio Missions

(Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) $2 Taco Tuesdays

presented by Lennar

May 21 7:05 p.m. Omaha Storm Chasers

(Kansas City Royals affiliate) The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

May 22 7:05 p.m. Omaha Storm Chasers

(Kansas City Royals affiliate) Tech & Gaming Night

special appearance by Houston Astros mascot Orbit

Friday Fireworks

presented by Bud Light

May 23 7:05 p.m. Omaha Storm Chasers

(Kansas City Royals affiliate) Prom Night

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

May 24 1:05 p.m. Omaha Storm Chasers

(Kansas City Royals affiliate) Touch-A-Truck

Kids Day

presented by H-E-B

May 25 11:35 a.m. Omaha Storm Chasers

(Kansas City Royals affiliate) Military Appreciation Day

$1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

presented by Mrs Baird's

June 3 7:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds

(Texas Rangers affiliate) Diabetes Awareness Night

benefiting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Winning Wednesday

presented by Texas Lottery

June 4 7:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds

(Texas Rangers affiliate) Pints & Pups

presented by Supercuts

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

June 5 7:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds

(Texas Rangers affiliate) Comic Con Night

presented by United Heritage Credit Union

Friday Fireworks

presented by Bud Light

June 6 6:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds

(Texas Rangers affiliate) Express Baseball Card Set Giveaway (first 3,000 fans)

presented by WGU Texas

The Spazmatics Postgame Concert

presented by St. David's and Dell Technologies

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

June 7 6:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds

(Texas Rangers affiliate) Toy Drive

benefiting the Salvation Army

Kids Day

presented by H-E-B

June 17 7:05 p.m. Las Vegas Aviators

(Oakland Athletics affiliate) Autism Awareness Night

benefiting the Autism Society of Texas

Winning Wednesday

presented by Texas Lottery

June 18 7:05 p.m. Las Vegas Aviators

(Oakland Athletics affiliate) Round Rock Chupacabras

as part of MiLB's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n campaign

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

June 19 7:05 p.m. Las Vegas Aviators

(Oakland Athletics affiliate) Friday Fireworks

presented by Bud Light

June 20 7:05 p.m. Salt Lake Bees

(Los Angeles Angels affiliate) Win a Used Car Night

presented by the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships

Postgame Fireworks

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

June 21 6:05 p.m. Salt Lake Bees

(Los Angeles Angels affiliate) Father's Day Lounge

presented by United Heritage Credit Union

Kids Day

presented by H-E-B

June 22 7:05 p.m. Salt Lake Bees

(Los Angeles Angels affiliate) Princess Night

presented by Do512 Family

$1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

presented by Mrs Baird's

June 23 7:05 p.m. Salt Lake Bees

(Los Angeles Angels affiliate) $2 Taco Tuesdays

presented by Lennar

July 4 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers

(Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) Independence Day Celebration

Postgame Fireworks

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

July 5 6:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers

(Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) School Supply Drive

benefiting Round Rock ISD Partners in Education

Kids Day

presented by H-E-B

July 6 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers

(Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

presented by Mrs Baird's

July 7 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers

(Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) $2 Taco Tuesdays

presented by Lennar

July 16 7:05 p.m. Iowa Cubs

(Chicago Cubs affiliate) Pints & Pups

presented by Supercuts

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

July 17 7:05 p.m. Iowa Cubs

(Chicago Cubs affiliate) Yordan Alvarez 2019 American League Rookie of the Year Bobblehead Giveaway (first 2,500 fans)

presented by Intel

Round Rock Express Hall of Fame Induction

*2020 Inductee to be announced at a later date

Friday Fireworks

presented by Bud Light

July 18 6:05 p.m. Iowa Cubs

(Chicago Cubs affiliate) What Could Have Been: Round Rock Hairy Men

Bob Schneider Postgame Concert

presented by St. David's and Dell Technologies

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

July 19 6:05 p.m. Iowa Cubs

(Chicago Cubs affiliate) Round Rock Chupacabras

as part of MiLB's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n campaign

Kids Day

presented by H-E-B

July 24 7:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds

(Texas Rangers affiliate) Friday Fireworks

presented by Bud Light

July 25 7:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds

(Texas Rangers affiliate) Olympics Night

Cat Osterman Bobblehead Giveaway (first 2,500 fans)

presented by the Sanders Family

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

July 26 6:05 p.m. Nashville Sounds

(Texas Rangers affiliate) Wizarding Night

presented by United Heritage Credit Union

Kids Day

presented by H-E-B

August 5 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas

(San Diego Padres affiliate) Cerebral Palsy Awareness Night

benefiting Cerebral Palsy Awareness Transition Hope

Winning Wednesday

presented by Texas Lottery

August 6 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas

(San Diego Padres affiliate) Augtoberfest

presented by Brown Distributing

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

August 7 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas

(San Diego Padres affiliate) Round Rock Chupacabras

as part of MiLB's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n campaign

Friday Fireworks

presented by Bud Light

August 8 7:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes

(Colorado Rockies affiliate) Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

August 9 6:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes

(Colorado Rockies affiliate) Kids Backpack Giveaway (first 1,000 kids 12 and under)

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Kids Day

presented by H-E-B

August 10 7:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes

(Colorado Rockies affiliate) $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

presented by Mrs Baird's

August 11 7:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes

(Colorado Rockies affiliate) $2 Taco Tuesdays

presented by Lennar

August 17 7:05 p.m. Wichita Wind Surge

(Miami Marlins affiliate) $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

presented by Mrs Baird's

August 18 7:05 p.m. Wichita Wind Surge

(Miami Marlins affiliate) $2 Taco Tuesdays

presented by Lennar

August 19 7:05 p.m. Wichita Wind Surge

(Miami Marlins affiliate) Winning Wednesday

presented by Texas Lottery

August 20 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers

(Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) Pints & Pups

presented by Supercuts

Pet Supply Drive

benefiting Texas Humane Heroes

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

August 21 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers

(Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) Office Night with celebrity appearance by Leslie David Baker a.k.a. Stanley Hudson

presented by H-E-B

Friday Fireworks

presented by Bud Light

August 22 6:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers

(Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) 80s Night

The Spazmatics Postgame Concert

presented by St. David's and Dell Technologies

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

August 23 6:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers

(Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) Kids Day

presented by H-E-B

August 31 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds

(St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) Alzheimer's Awareness Night

benefiting Alzheimer's Texas

$1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

presented by Mrs Baird's

September 1 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds

(St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) $2 Taco Tuesdays

presented by Lennar

September 2 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds

(St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) Winning Wednesday

presented by Texas Lottery

September 3 7:05 p.m. Memphis Redbirds

(St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) Pints & Pups

presented by Supercuts

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

September 4 7:05 p.m. San Antonio Missions

(Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) 2021 Magnet Schedule Giveaway (first 5,000 fans)

presented by Budweiser

Round Rock Chupacabras

as part of MiLB's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n campaign

Friday Fireworks

presented by Bud Light

September 5 7:05 p.m. San Antonio Missions

(Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) Shirt-Off-Their-Back Night

benefiting Family Legacy

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

September 6 6:05 p.m. San Antonio Missions

(Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) Fan Appreciation Night

presented by Dell Technologies

Postgame Fireworks

presented by Dell Technologies

Kids Day

presented by H-E-B

September 7 11:35 a.m. San Antonio Missions

(Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) Labor Day

Children's Coat Drive

benefiting Coats for Kids

presented by the Junior League of Austin

$1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

presented by Mrs Baird's

All single game tickets are now available for purchase online at RRExpress.com . Single game ticket pricing for the 2020 season is as follows:

Ticket Type Sections Advanced Purchase* Day-of-Game Purchase*

Diamond Reserved 114-124, Rows 1-10 and Section 119 Starting at $20.00 Starting at $22.00

Infield Reserved 114-124, Rows 11 & up Starting at $18.00 Starting at $20.00

Reserved 110-113, 125-128 Starting at $16.00 Starting at $18.00

Home Run Porch 206-209 Starting at $12.00 Starting at $14.00

Lawn General Admission Starting at $9.00 Starting at $10.00

Rockers Under Home Run Porch Starting at $20.00 Starting at $22.00

4 Topps Top of Section 123 Starting at $120.00** Starting at $120.00**

* plus tax ** includes seating for four

The Express kick off the 2020 season on Thursday, April 9 against the newest member of the Pacific Coast League, the Wichita Wind Surge (Miami Marlins affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter !

