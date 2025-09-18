Full Press Conference: Natalie Nakase 2025 State Street Investment Management WNBA Coach of the Year

Published on September 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The @StateStreetIM_US WNBA Coach of the Year is Natalie Nakase

Congratulations to first year Head Coach Natalie Nakase, who took charge and made an immediate impact for the @ValkyriesWNBA

Under Coach Nakase, the franchise accomplished many FIRSTS in their inaugural season

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.