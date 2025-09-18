Full Press Conference: Natalie Nakase 2025 State Street Investment Management WNBA Coach of the Year
Published on September 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The @StateStreetIM_US WNBA Coach of the Year is Natalie Nakase
Congratulations to first year Head Coach Natalie Nakase, who took charge and made an immediate impact for the @ValkyriesWNBA
Under Coach Nakase, the franchise accomplished many FIRSTS in their inaugural season
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
