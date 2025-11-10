Full Penalty Kick Shootout - Spokane Velocity FC vs Portland Hearts of Pine
Published on November 10, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
- Heartbreak in Washington: Hearts Fall in Thriller to Spokane Velocity After Fierce Semifinal Battle - Portland Hearts of Pine
- Velocity FC Advance to League One Final After Unbelievable Semifinal Win over Portland - Spokane Velocity FC
