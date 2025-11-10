USL Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Full Penalty Kick Shootout - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs Detroit City FC

Published on November 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video


