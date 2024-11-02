Full Penalty Kick Shootout - DETvTBR
November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
Check out the Detroit City FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 2, 2024
- LouCity Rallies - Again - to Win Playoff Opener Over North Carolina FC - Louisville City FC
- Louisville City FC Edges North Carolina FC, 3-2 - North Carolina FC
- Oakland Roots Fall 0-2 in Opening Playoff Round. - Oakland Roots
- Defeat in Charleston Ends Riverhounds' Season - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Orange County SC Moves on to the Western Conference Semifinals Powered by Powers' Late Winner - Orange County SC
- Memphis 901 FC's Season Ends with 1-0 Loss to Orange County in Western Conference Semifinal - Memphis 901 FC
- Match Notes (11.2.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Oakland Roots
- Sacramento Republic FC Falls to Las Vegas Lights FC Friday - Sacramento Republic FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Detroit City FC Stories
- Detroit City FC to Welcome Tampa Bay Rowdies in Eastern Conference Quarterfinal
- Detroit City FC to Travel to San Antonio FC for Regular Season Finale
- Detroit City FC Defeats Miami FC 3-0 in Regular Season Home Finale
- Detroit City FC Set for Regular Season Home Finale on Saturday, Looking to Clinch a Home Playoff Match
- Defender Devon Amoo-Mensah Signs Two-Year Contract Extension with Detroit City FC