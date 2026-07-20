FULL OVERTIME: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa RedBlacks - Week 7

Published on July 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Watch the full overtime period between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Ottawa REDBLACKS. Every snap, every big play, and the dramatic finish from one of the most exciting games of the 2026 CFL season.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 20, 2026

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