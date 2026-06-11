FULL MATCH: Seattle SeaWolves vs California Legion: Sunday Night Rugby: Week 11: MLR 2026
Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
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Week 11 from Starfire Stadium - Seattle Seawolves vs California Legion on Pride Night. Full match replay. @LegionRugby @seattleseawolvesrugby
Championship Weekend 6.21.26 in Chicago tickets on sale: https://www.majorleague.rugby/champ Watch every MLR match live on ESPN+ ' bit.ly/MLRESPN Tickets ' majorleague.rugby/tickets Full Schedule ' majorleague.rugby/schedules #MLR2026 #MajorLeagueRugby #ChicagoHounds #SeattleSeawolves #RugbyHighlights #Rugby
Major League Rugby Stories from June 10, 2026
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