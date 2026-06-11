FULL MATCH: Seattle SeaWolves vs California Legion: Sunday Night Rugby: Week 11: MLR 2026

Published on June 10, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

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Week 11 from Starfire Stadium - Seattle Seawolves vs California Legion on Pride Night. Full match replay. @LegionRugby @seattleseawolvesrugby

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