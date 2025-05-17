FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Utah Royals FC

May 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit YouTube Video







The Spirit and Royals put on a show in a 6-goal thriller - ending in a shocking last-minute tie game.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.