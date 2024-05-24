FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Seattle Reign

May 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit YouTube Video







The Washington Spirit take all three points at home as they defeated the Seattle Reign 3-2.

Goals from Croix Bethune, Andi Sullivan and Ouleye Sarr secured the victory at Audi Field.

