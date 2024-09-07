FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC

September 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit YouTube Video







Trinity Rodman and Leicy Santos score as the Washington Spirit beat the Portland Thorns in a thrilling match.

