FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current

March 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

In their first road game of the new season, Kansas City Current defeated Washington Spirit 0-2. Lo'Eau LaBonta converted a penalty and Temwa Chawinga scored in stoppage time to secure the win.

