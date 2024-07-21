FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Guadalajara

July 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit YouTube Video







Battling it out in Philly, the Washington Spirit were victorious in their opening Summer Cup match!

