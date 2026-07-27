NWSL Denver Summit FC

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Denver Summit

Published on July 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC YouTube Video


Behind a second-half beauty from Sofia Cantore assisted by Trinity Rodman, the Washington Spirit outlast the Denver Summit in this 1-0 Washington win.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 26, 2026


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