FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Denver Summit

Published on July 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC YouTube Video







Behind a second-half beauty from Sofia Cantore assisted by Trinity Rodman, the Washington Spirit outlast the Denver Summit in this 1-0 Washington win.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 26, 2026

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