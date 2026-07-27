FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Denver Summit
Published on July 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC YouTube Video
Behind a second-half beauty from Sofia Cantore assisted by Trinity Rodman, the Washington Spirit outlast the Denver Summit in this 1-0 Washington win.
Check out the Denver Summit FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 26, 2026
- Summit Fall to Washington Spirit 0-1 - Denver Summit FC
- Reign FC Secures 2-0 Road Win over San Diego Wave FC Sunday Afternoon - Seattle Reign FC
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-0 to Seattle Reign FC at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
- Del Fava, Milazzo, Tanaka and Lacasse Create Highest-Scoring Game in Club History with 4-1 Victory at North Carolina - Utah Royals FC
- Denver Summit FC at Washington Spirit Preview - Denver Summit FC
- Preview: Washington Spirit Welcomes Denver Summit FC to DC for First Time - Washington Spirit
- San Diego Wave FC Hosts Seattle Reign FC on Sunday Afternoon - San Diego Wave FC
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