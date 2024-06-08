FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals vs. Washington Spirit
June 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC YouTube Video
Mandy Haught was on fire tonight for Utah with highlight save after highlight save. Kate Wiesner notched her first goal to put the Spirit up and never looked back.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Utah Royals FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 8, 2024
- Utah Royals FC Fall 1-0 to Washington Spirit - Utah Royals FC
- Bay FC Registers 2-1 Win Over Chicago Red Stars in Front of Record Crowd at Wrigley Field - Bay FC
- Chicago Red Stars Break National Women's Soccer League Attendance Record - Chicago Red Stars
- Gotham FC Defeats Angel City 2-1 on Saturday - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Angel City Football Club Falls on the Road to NJ/NY Gotham FC - Angel City FC
- San Diego Wave FC Ties Orlando Pride 1-1 at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
- San Diego Wave FC Ties Orlando Pride 1-1 at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Royals FC Stories
- Utah Royals FC Fall 1-0 to Washington Spirit
- Utah Royals FC Hosts Washington Spirit at America First Field
- Utah Royals FC and Assistant Coach Frederic Brillant Mutually Part Ways
- Jimmy Coenraets and Sam Lismont Join Utah Royals FC Coaching Staff
- Newcomers Ana Tejada and Macey Fraser Make NWSL Debuts in 1-0 Loss to Kansas City Current