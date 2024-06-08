FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals vs. Washington Spirit

June 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC YouTube Video







Mandy Haught was on fire tonight for Utah with highlight save after highlight save. Kate Wiesner notched her first goal to put the Spirit up and never looked back.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.