FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals vs. KC Current
May 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC YouTube Video
The Kansas City Current remains unbeaten after a 1-0 victory over the Utah Royals.
Elizabeth Ball broke an NWSL record as the Current now have 15 goal scorers in one season.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Utah Royals FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 26, 2024
- Kansas City Current Midfielder Debinha Called up for International Break - Kansas City Current
- Kansas City Current Beat the Utah Royals to Extend Unbeaten Streak to 11 Matches - Kansas City Current
- Newcomers Ana Tejada and Macey Fraser Make NWSL Debuts in 1-0 Loss to Kansas City Current - Utah Royals FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Royals FC Stories
- Newcomers Ana Tejada and Macey Fraser Make NWSL Debuts in 1-0 Loss to Kansas City Current
- Utah Royals FC Signs Defender Kate Del Fava to Contract Extension Through 2026
- Utah Royals FC Returns Home to Face Kansas City Current
- Amandine Henry Called up to French National Team
- Domino's Pizza Delivers Free Utah Royals Youth Soccer Clinic