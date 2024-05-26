FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals vs. KC Current

May 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC YouTube Video







The Kansas City Current remains unbeaten after a 1-0 victory over the Utah Royals.

Elizabeth Ball broke an NWSL record as the Current now have 15 goal scorers in one season.

