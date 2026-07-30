FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals FC vs. Washington Spirit
Published on July 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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Washington Spirit defeated Utah Royals FC 1-0, with Trinity Rodman scoring the lone goal.
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 30, 2026
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- Utah Royals Unable to Find a Goal in Close 1-0 Loss to Washington Spirit - Utah Royals FC
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