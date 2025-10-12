FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals FC vs. San Diego Wave FC
Published on October 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC YouTube Video
Dudinha and Kenza Dali score to lift the San Diego Wave to a huge win on the road against Utah Royals.
