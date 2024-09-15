FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

September 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC YouTube Video







San Diego Wave FC defeated Utah Royals FC 2-1 on September 14, 2024. Utah's Cloé Lacasse scored, but San Diego's Amirah Ali and Delphine Cascarino scored to secure victory.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 15, 2024

San Diego Wave Defeats Utah Royals 2-1 at America First Field - San Diego Wave FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.