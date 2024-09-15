FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals FC vs. San Diego Wave FC
September 15, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC YouTube Video
San Diego Wave FC defeated Utah Royals FC 2-1 on September 14, 2024. Utah's Cloé Lacasse scored, but San Diego's Amirah Ali and Delphine Cascarino scored to secure victory.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Utah Royals FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 15, 2024
- San Diego Wave Defeats Utah Royals 2-1 at America First Field - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Royals FC Stories
- Utah Royals Fall to Visiting San Diego Wave
- Royals Unified Kickoff Season against Murray High School Unified
- Utah Royals Suffer Narrow Defeat to Kansas City Current
- Shaelan Murison Re-Signs with URFC as National Team Replacement Player
- Utah Royals FC Adds Defender Julia Grosso