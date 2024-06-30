FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

June 30, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC and Portland Thorns FC played to a 0-0 draw at America First Field on June 29, 2024.

