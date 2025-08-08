FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals FC vs. Kansas City Current

August 8, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC YouTube Video







Kansas City Current defeated Utah Royals FC 1-0 on August 8, 2025. Temwa Chawinga scored the lone goal for Kansas City.

