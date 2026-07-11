FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals FC vs. Gotham FC

Published on July 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC YouTube Video







Gotham FC defeated Utah Royals FC 3-1 on July 10, 2026. Tierna Davidson scored in the win for Gotham, and Esther González tied Sam Kerr to share the Gotham all-time regular season scoring record with 28 goals.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 11, 2026

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