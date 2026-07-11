FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals FC vs. Gotham FC
Published on July 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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Gotham FC defeated Utah Royals FC 3-1 on July 10, 2026. Tierna Davidson scored in the win for Gotham, and Esther González tied Sam Kerr to share the Gotham all-time regular season scoring record with 28 goals.
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 11, 2026
- Gotham FC Caps Road Swing with 3-1 Victory at Utah - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Utah Royals FC Unable to Secure Home Win Falling, 3-1, to Gotham FC - Utah Royals FC
- Utah Royals FC Unable to Secure Home Win Falling, 3-1, to Gotham FC - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Caps Road Swing with 3-1 Victory at Utah - NJ/NY Gotham FC
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