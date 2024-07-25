FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Spanish Commentary Summer Cup Goals

July 25, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







Check out Week 1's Summer Cup goals with Spanish commentary!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.