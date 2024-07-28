Sports stats



Seattle Reign FC

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Tijuana Femenil

July 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video


A hat trick from Aisha Solórzano spells victory for Club Tijuana in the Summer Cup!
Check out the Seattle Reign FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...

National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 28, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central