FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Houston Dash

October 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







Seattle Reign FC defeated the Houston Dash, 2-1, in the club's final match of the regular season at home at Lumen Field thanks to goals from Olivia Athens and Nérilia Mondésir.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.