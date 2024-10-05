FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Angel City FC

October 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







Angel City FC defeated the Seattle Reign, 1-0, thanks to a first-half strike from M.A. Vignola!

