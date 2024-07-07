FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign FC vs. Utah Royals FC

July 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







Seattle Reign FC and Utah Royals FC played to a 1-1 draw at Lumen Field on July 7, 2024. Utah's Ally Senator and Seattle's Veronica Latsko scored in the draw.

