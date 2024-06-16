FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

June 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







Seattle Reign FC and Portland Thorns FC battled to a 0-0 draw at Lumen Field on June 16, 2024.

