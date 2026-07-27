FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave vs. Seattle Reign FC

Published on July 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







Seattle Reign FC score two in the first half off headers from Maddie Mercado and Jordyn Bugg. Claudia Dickey saves 8 and gets the shutout in San Diego.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 26, 2026

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