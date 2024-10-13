FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave vs. Houston Dash

October 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Goals from Houston's Bárbara Olivieri and Ramona Bachmann helped the away side Dash gain a 2-0 win over San Diego.

