FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave vs. Houston Dash
October 13, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video
Goals from Houston's Bárbara Olivieri and Ramona Bachmann helped the away side Dash gain a 2-0 win over San Diego.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the San Diego Wave FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 13, 2024
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-0 to Houston Dash at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
- Washington Tops Racing Louisville in D.C. - Racing Louisville FC
- Seattle Reign FC Falls in Utah - Seattle Reign FC
- Utah Royals Throttle Seattle Reign 3-0 - Utah Royals FC
- Chicago Red Stars Clinch 2024 National Women's Soccer League Playoff Berth - Chicago Red Stars
- Reign FC Travels to Utah to Take on the Royals Sunday Afternoon - Seattle Reign FC
- Matchday Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash - San Diego Wave FC
- Courage Draw Angel City, 1-1 - North Carolina Courage
- Kansas City Current Secure Home Playoff Match, Chawinga Makes History in 1-0 Win Against Bay FC - Kansas City Current
- Bay FC Falls 1-0 to Kansas City Current at PayPal Park - Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-0 to Houston Dash at Snapdragon Stadium
- Matchday Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-1 to North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-1 to North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park