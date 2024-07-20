FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave vs. Bay FC
July 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video
San Diego Wave opened up their Summer Cup with a big 3-1 win over in-state foes Bay FC on Saturday, July 20, thanks to goals from Kennedy Wesley, María Sánchez, and Amirah Ali.
