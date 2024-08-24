FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave vs. Angel City FC
August 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video
Angel City was victorious over the San Diego Wave as Alyssa Thompson recorded her first career brace!
