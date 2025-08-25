FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Racing Louisville FC
Published on August 24, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video
Emma Sears scores her 7th of the season to secure the 1-0 win for Racing Louisville.
San Diego Wave vs. Racing Louisville match recap presented by Nationwide.
