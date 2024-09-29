FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC
September 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video
San Diego defeated Portland, 2-0, thanks to a first goal from Mya Jones and a second from Melanie Barcenas that marked her first in the NWSL at just 16 years old.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the San Diego Wave FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 29, 2024
- Orlando Pride Sets Club Attendance Record at Inter&Co in 3-1 Victory Over Houston Dash - Orlando Pride
- San Diego Wave FC Defeat Portland Thorns 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Defeat Portland Thorns 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium
- Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns
- San Diego Wave FC Announce Programming Details for Latino Heritage Night on Saturday, September 28
- San Diego Wave Falls 1-0 to Chicago Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium