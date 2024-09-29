FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

September 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







San Diego defeated Portland, 2-0, thanks to a first goal from Mya Jones and a second from Melanie Barcenas that marked her first in the NWSL at just 16 years old.

National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 29, 2024

