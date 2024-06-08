FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Orlando Pride
June 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video
Julie Doyle and Makenzy Doniak score in an exciting 1-1 draw between Orlando Pride and San Diego Wave.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the San Diego Wave FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 8, 2024
- San Diego Wave FC Ties Orlando Pride 1-1 at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
- San Diego Wave FC Ties Orlando Pride 1-1 at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Ties Orlando Pride 1-1 at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego Wave FC Ties Orlando Pride 1-1 at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego Wave FC and Concacaf Announce Official Draw for 2024 W Champions Cup
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Orlando Pride
- Wave FC Midfielder Emily Van Egmond and Defender Kaitlyn Torpey Named to Matildas Roster for Olympic Games