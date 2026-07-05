FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

Published on July 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







It's fireworks in San Diego as Melanie Barcenas and Trinity Byars score for the Wave and goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo, in her NWSL debut, blanks Gotham FC.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 4, 2026

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