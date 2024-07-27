FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Club América

July 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







Club América defeated San Diego Wave FC 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium in the Summer Cup on July 26, 2024. Club América's Karen Luna and Kiana Palacios scored in the victory.

