FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Club América
July 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video
Club América defeated San Diego Wave FC 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium in the Summer Cup on July 26, 2024. Club América's Karen Luna and Kiana Palacios scored in the victory.
Check out the San Diego Wave FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 27, 2024
- Angel City Football Club Earns Second Consecutive Summer Cup Victory in Shutout Over NorCal Rival Bay FC - Angel City FC
- Bay FC Falls 2-0 to Angel City FC in Second Game of NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup - Bay FC
- San Diego Wave FC Fall to Club América Femenil 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium in NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Fall to Club América Femenil 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium in NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup
- San Diego Wave FC Sign Emma Vanderhyden as National Team Replacement Player
- Matchday Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. Club América Femenil
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Club América Femenil
- San Diego Wave FC Sign French Forward Delphine Cascarino