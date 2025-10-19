FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Chicago Stars FC

Published on October 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Delphine Cascarino, Dudinha, Kristen McNabb, and Kenza Dali all got on the board as San Diego Wave score SIX goals to clinch playoffs!

