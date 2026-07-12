FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC
Published on July 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video
Angel City FC defeated San Diego Wave FC, 2-0, thanks to goals from Maiara Niehues and Ary Borges. The win extends Angel City's unbeaten run in San Diego and makes it two straight wins for new head coach Leif Gunnar Smerud.
Subscribe Now: youtube.com/@NWSLsoccer
Follow us on: - TikTok: http://tiktok.com/@nwslsoccer - Instagram: http://instagram.com/nwsl/ - Twitter: http://x.com/NWSL - Like us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/NWSL
#nwslÃÂ #highlightsÃÂ #goalsÃÂ # soccer
Check out the San Diego Wave FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 11, 2026
- San Diego Wave FC Falls, 2-0, to Angel City FC at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
- Spirit Blanks Courage, 2-0, for Eighth Win in Last Nine League Matches - Washington Spirit
- Angel City Football Club Earns Second Consecutive Shutout Victory with Win over San Diego Wave FC on the Road - Angel City FC
- Courage's four-match winning streak ends in loss to Washington - North Carolina Courage
- Delzer Stays Sharp as Key Figures Return from Injury in Home Loss - Utah Royals FC
- Houston Dash Travel to Colorado for Showdown with Denver Summit FC - Houston Dash
- Reign FC Returns to Lumen Field for Cascadia Rivalry on Sunday - Seattle Reign FC
- Gotham FC Caps Road Swing with 3-1 Victory at Utah - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Utah Royals FC Unable to Secure Home Win Falling, 3-1, to Gotham FC - Utah Royals FC
- Utah Royals FC Unable to Secure Home Win Falling, 3-1, to Gotham FC - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Caps Road Swing with 3-1 Victory at Utah - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Falls, 2-0, to Angel City FC at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego Wave FC to Host Southern California Rivals Angel City FC on Saturday Night
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Forward Trinity Byars to New Contract
- San Diego Wave FC Secures 2-0 Win over Gotham FC at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego Wave FC to Kick off Second Half of the 2026 Season against Gotham FC at Home