FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC

Published on July 11, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







Angel City FC defeated San Diego Wave FC, 2-0, thanks to goals from Maiara Niehues and Ary Borges. The win extends Angel City's unbeaten run in San Diego and makes it two straight wins for new head coach Leif Gunnar Smerud.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 11, 2026

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